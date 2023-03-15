Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.61% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.04. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

