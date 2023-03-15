PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.87. 351,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

