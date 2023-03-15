PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.55. 562,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,538. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

