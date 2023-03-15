Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 768,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,221. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.