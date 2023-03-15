Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Issues Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,987. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $213.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Performant Financial

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFMT. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

