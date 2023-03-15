Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,036 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 3,517,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,553. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

