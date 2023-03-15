Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,474. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

