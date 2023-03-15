Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,632,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

