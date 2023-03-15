Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,942. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31.

