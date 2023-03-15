Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

USMV stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,997 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

