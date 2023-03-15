Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after buying an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397,792 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 1,070,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,752. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

