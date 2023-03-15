Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded down $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 905,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

