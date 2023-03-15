Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $8.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 226,489 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PESI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
