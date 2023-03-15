Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $8.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 226,489 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PESI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

