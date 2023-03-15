PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,234,656.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $23,188.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

