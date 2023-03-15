PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading 4.8% Higher

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.66. 85,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 245,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $20,044,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Articles

