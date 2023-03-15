Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 84,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 121,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

