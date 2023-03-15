Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 84,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
