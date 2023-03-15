Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 731,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PHT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

