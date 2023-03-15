Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.47

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 4452835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Plug Power by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

