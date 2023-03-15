Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $75,222.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,999,944.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,450,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,942 over the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

