Power Corp of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 0.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

AFL opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.