Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 108.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Power Integrations by 30.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,392,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

