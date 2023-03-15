PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.94. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0660147 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PrairieSky Royalty

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.