PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.94. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0660147 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
Recommended Stories
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.