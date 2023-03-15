Prom Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $84.97 million and $2.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00018870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00033815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00213319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,693.65 or 1.00076190 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7138395 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,884,819.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

