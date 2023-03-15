ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Gap Up to $24.44

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $25.10. ProShares Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 973,460 shares trading hands.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 467.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.