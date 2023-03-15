ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.19

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 2416615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.