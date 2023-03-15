ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up to $29.38

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $30.83. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 4,994,288 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

