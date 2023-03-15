PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Trading Down 11.2%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSPSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding.

