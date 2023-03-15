Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LUNG stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
