Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pulmonx Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

LUNG stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

