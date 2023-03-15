Pundi X (New) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.24 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $114.93 million and $7.24 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00411384 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,779.94 or 0.27806852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47721666 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,276,920.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

