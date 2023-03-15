Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By Desjardins

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About InterRent REIT

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.