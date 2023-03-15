Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
