Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Cut by Analyst

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BBW stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

