QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.36 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00404451 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.50 or 0.27338198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

