Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12). Approximately 1,238,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 911,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.75. The stock has a market cap of £50.54 million, a PE ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

