Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $852.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

