REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
REGI U.S. Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
REGI U.S. Company Profile
REGI U.S., Inc is a development stage company. It engages in the designing and developing axial vane-type rotary power devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. Its products include axial vane, rotary engines, compressors, pumps, and gas expanders. The company was founded on July 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.
