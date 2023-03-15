Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 160,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.89. Remark has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
