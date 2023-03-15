Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 160,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.89. Remark has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.