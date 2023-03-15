Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Down 2.1%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.79. 9,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 856% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

