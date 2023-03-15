Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TCRX opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.