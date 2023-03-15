Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
About TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.
