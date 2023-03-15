Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.06%.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGIOY opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.