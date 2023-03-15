Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.06%.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.3 %

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shares of SGIOY opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

