Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period.

Shares of KMF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 80,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.05.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

