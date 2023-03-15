Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,696,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,736.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 560,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 529,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 313,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,920. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

