Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 22,492 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10,819.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 194,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPMT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 1,197,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.