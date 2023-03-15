Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,526. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

