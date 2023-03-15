Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,519. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

