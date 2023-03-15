Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 10,508 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $13,324,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 8,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 142,270.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,270.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXDT traded down 0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.60. 43,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.31 and a 200-day moving average of 12.88. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 10.52 and a 52 week high of 17.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.