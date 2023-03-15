RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $778,429.51

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $58.15 million and $778,429.51 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,134,383.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

