River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $379.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.67. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

