River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stericycle

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

SRCL stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile



Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Articles

