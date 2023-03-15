River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in BorgWarner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile



BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

