River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

